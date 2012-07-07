Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins of Britain wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the seventh stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France Bradley Wiggins seized the Tour de France yellow jersey thanks to an impressive effort by his Team Sky in the first mountain stage at La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.

The Briton's team mates led all the way up the 5.8km final climb, sorting the men from the boys and leaving five riders to battle it out for victory in the 199km seventh stage, which finally went to Wiggins's right-hand man Chris Froome.

The first major ascent in this edition was not the most gruelling on the Tour route but it has already singled out the riders to beat in this year's race.

Defending champion Cadel Evans attacked 400 metres from the line to go for the stage victory but had to be content with the runner-up spot, two seconds behind Froome.

The Australian, however, confirmed he was in excellent form.

Wiggins finished third in the same time as the title-holder, a sign that the battle between the two pre-Tour favourites would be as hard-fought as expected.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali also made his ambitions clear by finishing fourth, sevens seconds off the pace.

Overall, Wiggins now leads Evans by 10 seconds while Nibali lies third, 16 seconds adrift.

Sunday's 157km eighth stage to Porrentruy in Switzerland is short but again extremely hilly.

(Editing by Tom Pilcher and Ken Ferris)