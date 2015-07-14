Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
LA PIERRE ST MARTIN, France Overall leader Chris Froome of Britain won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167-km ride from Tarbes on Tuesday.
His Sky team mate Richie Porte of Autralia was second and Colombian Nairo Quintana was third for Movistar.
Liverpool must maintain their focus and get results in their three remaining Premier League games as they fight for a top four finish to play in the Champions League next season, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said.