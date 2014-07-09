Team Sky riders Christopher Froome (L) of Britain and Richie Porte (R) of Australia cycle during a training session near Leeds, July 3, 2014 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT France Australian Richie Porte was promoted from 'spare wheel' to Team Sky's new leader after defending champion Chris Froome crashed out of the Tour de France on Wednesday.

"In Richie Porte, we have a very capable, viable leader," team manager Dave Brailsford told reporters after a rain-sodden fifth stage saw Sky lose their leader early on for the second time in four years.

"When you have a day like today, when you have a setback you have to roll ahead and go again, you have to re-calibrate your goals and you go again," said the Briton.

"Richie Porte came on the Tour to be the team leader number two and he showed great ability to ride the cobbles the way he did. We're very happy to have Richie out there.

"The fight in the mountain lies ahead."

While Froome's premature exit was a huge blow to the Sky team, Porte climbed to eighth in the overall standings on Wednesday to stay in touch with leader Vincenzo Nibali.

"It's a massive loss losing Chris," Porte told Sky's website. "But he'll back hungrier than ever next year.

"Now I have an opportunity to go for as high a GC position as I can. It's a relief, personally, to have come through stages two and five OK, and I'm looking forward to heading into the mountains now."

Froome abandoned after suffering his third crash in two days on a rainy, crash-littered stage in northern France.

The 29-year-old looked in great pain and was shaking his head as he hobbled into a team car 70km from the finish.

The Kenyan-born rider had already suffered from lower back pains and a chest infection earlier in the year and crashed in last month's Criterium du Dauphine - a sharp contrast with 2013, when he won the Dauphine, the Tour of Oman and Tour de Romandie.

"Obviously it's devastating for Chris and for the team," said Brailsford. We knew it was going to be a tough race. We really believed in Chris and his ability to win."

"It was all a bit chaotic," he added. "But I'm sure he'll be back. It's part of this sport, sometimes you get knocked down. He was fit to start, he was in pain, there's no denying it. But the injury he sustained today was on the other side.

"It's not to be this year. Maybe it goes to why the Tour de France has not been retained for quite some time."

The last rider who retained his Tour title was Spain's Miguel Indurain in 1995.

"We saw it with Bradley (Wiggins)...He bounced back and went on the podium in the Vuelta," said Brailsford.

Wiggins crashed out of the Tour in 2011 but got back into shape to finish second overall in the Vuelta.

With Wiggins left off Sky's Tour rosta, Porte, who showed last year he had the ability to mount an overall challenge, offers Brailsford a worthy Plan B.

The Australian was supposed to lead Sky at the Giro but withdrew before the start. He lies eighth overall in the Tour, 1:54 behind overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy.

Asked whether Porte was fit enough to meet the demands of a grand Tour, Brailsford said: "Richie is in great shape. He had a slower start to the season than usual but he's fresh.

"The reason we decided to call him as our second leader was his climbing abilities. Today was a big challenge and he did ever so well."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)