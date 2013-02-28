PARIS The French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) has agreed to carry out testing at the Tour de France in June.

The AFLD said in a statement on Thursday the UCI (International Cycling Union) had guaranteed "information on the

whereabouts of the riders and their biological profile data in order to carry out random tests".

Two weeks ago the AFLD said it would not carry out tests on the Paris-Nice race that starts on Sunday, citing a disagreement with the UCI.

The two organisations have long been at loggerheads, with the AFLD saying the UCI had not followed correct procedures during testing in the 2009 Tour de France. The UCI denied the allegations.

The UCI came under heavy fire in last year's U.S. Anti-Doping Agency report that led to the Lance Armstrong scandal.

The American was stripped of his seven Tour titles in October and admitted to doping in a televised interview last month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)