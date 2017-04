AIX EN PROVENCE, France Belgian rider Jurgen Van den Broeck became the first high-profile casualty of this year's Tour de France when he pulled out injured before the sixth stage, his Lotto-Belisol team said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the team told Reuters by telephone that Van den Broeck, fourth overall in last year's race, sustained a knee injury in a mass pile-up inside the final 200 metres of Wednesday's stage. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)