Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain holds up his arm as he crosses the finish line during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Factbox on Bradley Wiggins, the first British rider to win the Tour de France:

EARLY YEARS

* Born: April 28, 1980 in Ghent, Belgium.

* Wins the first of six Olympic medals when he takes bronze in the team pursuit at the Sydney Games in 2000.

* Starts his road racing career in 2002 at French team Francaise des Jeux but his focus is still very much on track cycling.

* Wiggins becomes the first Briton in 40 years to win three medals at one Games when he wins the individual pursuit, takes silver in the team pursuit and bronze in the Madison in Athens in 2004.

ON THE ROAD

* Rides his first grand Tour when he takes part in the Giro d'Italia in 2005, finishing 123rd overall for Credit Agricole.

* His first participation in the Tour de France is in 2006, taking 123rd place for Cofidis.

* Leaves the 2007 Tour de France after Italian Cofidis team mate Cristian Moreni fails a drugs tests. Wiggins throws away his Cofidis jersey.

BEIJING GLORY

* Joins HTC High Road in 2008,

* Wins the 2008 Madison world title with Mark Cavendish as he gears up for the Beijing Olympics.

* In Beijing, Wiggins becomes the first rider to successfully defend his individual pursuit title, also winning the team pursuit.

THE ROUTE TO TOUR SUCCESS

* In 2009, Wiggins joins American team Garmin, looking to transform himself into a grand Tour rider. On his first real attempt, he finishes fourth overall in Tour de France.

* Joins the newly launched Team Sky amidst a lot of hype in 2010, but only manages 23rd place overall in the Tour.

* Wins the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011, his first stage-race win, but crashes out of the Tour de France in the seventh stage.

* Follows up with third place overall in the Vuelta a Espana.

* In a vintage year, Wiggins claims victories in the Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie and Dauphine races before becoming the first Briton to win the Tour de France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)