Radioshack-Nissan rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the individual time trial in the first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race in Liege, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LIEGE, Belgium Fabian Cancellara won the 6.4-km Tour de France prologue in Liege on Saturday.

The Swiss, who has now won five Tour prologues, clocked seven minutes and 13 seconds to beat Briton Bradley Wiggins by seven seconds.

Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel was third in the same time as Wiggins.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)