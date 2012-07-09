Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain crosses the finish line during the individual time trial in the ninth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Arc et Senans and Besancon, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BESANCON, France Briton Bradley Wiggins won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 41.5-km individual time trial between Arc et Senans and Besancon on Monday.

His compatriot and team mate Christopher Froome was second and Swiss Fabian Cancellara was third.

Wiggins retained the overall lead. (Editing By Alison Wildey)