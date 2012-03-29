MOSCOW Russian Ivan Kovalev is likely to take part in next week's world track championships in Australia despite being hit by a car in training.

"His injuries are minor so he should be fit for the championships," the Russian cycling federation's media officer told Reuters on Thursday.

"He will probably have to miss the team pursuit but should be available for individual events."

Kovalev, 25, won the world pursuit silver medal last year in Apeldoorn, Netherlands with his national team who are also considered medal contenders in Melbourne.

Earlier, the Russians issued a statement saying: "Ivan Kovalev was hit by a fast-driving car. He flew over the car bonnet and hit the ground hard".

The world championships take place from April 4-8.

(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov, additional reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)