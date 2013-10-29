PARIS The International Cycling Union (UCI) will audit its own anti-doping system as the governing body tries to draw a line under recent scandals in the sport.

"Measures agreed at today's UCI management committee include a full audit of the systems and controls currently employed by the UCI's anti-doping operations to ensure they are working efficiently," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The audit will also be used as a basis to create a clear road map for setting up an independent UCI anti-doping operation in 2014."

The management committee held an extraordinary session for the first time since Brian Cookson took over as president after beating incumbent Pat McQuaid in last month's election.

Cookson promised in his campaign that he would be transparent and would look into the UCI's past.

Previous presidents McQuaid and Hein Verbruggen have faced allegations of corruption in relation to the Lance Armstrong doping scandal.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles last year after a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report showed the American had cheated his way to glory.

The UCI said the management committee also agreed on "the broad principles under which it intends to move forward with the implementation of an independent commission which will look into allegations of past wrongdoing at the UCI and the extent and roots of doping in cycling".

Cookson's salary of 340,000 Swiss francs was also revealed by the UCI, 111,000 down on McQuaid's annual income.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)