Los Angeles Feb 3 Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said on Friday they had closed an investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by members and associates of a bike racing team partly owned by seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong.

U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr said he was making a public announcement over the closing of the case because of numerous reports in the media about the investigation. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Jackie Frank)