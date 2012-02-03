(Adds statement from Armstrong's attorney)
By Dan Whitcomb
Los Angeles Feb 3 Federal prosecutors on
Friday dropped an investigation centered on whether seven-time
Tour De France champion Lance Armstrong and his teammates
cheated the sponsor of their bike racing team with a secret
doping program.
U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr., in a brief written
statement, did not detail the nature of the probe -- saying
simply that his office was "closing an investigation into
members and associates of a bicycle racing team owned in part by
Lance Armstrong."
A source familiar with the investigation, however, said
prosecutors had been looking into whether the team had defrauded
its sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service, by doping. Doping, or
using performance enhancing substances in sports, itself is not
a federal crime.
"The U.S. Attorney determined that a public announcement
concerning the closing of the investigation was warranted by
numerous reports about the investigation in media circles around
the world," Birotte said in the statement.
"This is great news. Lance is pleased that the United
States Attorney made the right decision, and he is more
determined that ever to devote his time and energy to Livestrong
and to the causes that have defined his career," Armstrong's
attorney, Mark Fabiani, said in a brief written statement.
Despite unparallelled success as a cyclist, Armstrong has
never been able to shake allegations he was a drug cheat.
Rumors have spread for years that Armstrong, who retired
last year, used performance-enhancing drugs to fuel his
brilliant career.
The seven-time Tour de France winner, a cancer survivor who
has never failed a doping test, has vehemently and repeatedly
denied the accusations.
FLOYD LANDIS ACCUSATIONS
Former teammate and deposed Tour de France winner Floyd
Landis in 2010 accused Armstrong not only of using
performance-enhancing drugs but teaching others how to avoid
being caught.
Landis said he witnessed some of his teammates, including
Armstrong, use illegal drugs, including once on a team bus
during a race, to boost performance and endurance.
The wife of one-time Armstrong teammate Frankie Andreu has
also said that Armstrong admitted to using illegal drugs.
In a sworn deposition, Betsy Andreu said Armstrong, when
asked by doctors at Indiana University Medical Center whether he
had used performance-enhancing drugs, replied yes and listed
EPO, growth hormone, cortisone, steroids and testosterone,
Sports Illustrated reported.
Armstrong also has had ties to controversial Italian doctor
Michele Ferrari, who has publicly defended the use of EPO but
has denied helping athletes enhance performance through doping.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency previously said it has
tested Armstrong 27 times since 2001, adding that the totals do
not include tests done by international organizations.
Earlier accusations that the American had used EPO during
the 1999 Tour de France led to a 2006 investigation supported by
the International Cycling Union (UCI) that cleared Armstrong of
doping.
The investigation followed allegations published by the
French newspaper L'Equipe that six of his urine samples from the
1999 Tour showed traces of EPO
USADA chief Travis Tygart said in a written statement on
Friday that its investigation into cycling was still ongoing.
"Unlike the U.S. Attorney, USADA's job is to protect clean
sport rather than enforce specific criminal laws," Tygart said
in the statement.
"Our investigation into doping in the sport of cycling is
continuing and we look forward to obtaining the information
developed during the federal investigation," he said.
