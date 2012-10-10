Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry/Files

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) released a report to the International Cycling Union (UCI), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) on Wednesday, saying the evidence in it shows beyond any doubt that Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program sport has ever seen. Here is a timeline of the events surrounding USADA's procedures against the retired American cyclist.

June 12, 2012 - The USADA notifies Armstrong that formal procedures against him have commenced over allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs. The USADA tells the cancer survivor they have forwarded their allegations to the Anti-Doping Review Board, which would decide whether to proceed.

In response, Armstrong releases statement describing the allegations as 'baseless' and 'motivated by spite', highlighting the U.S. Justice Department's decision not to pursue charges after a two-year investigation.

June 22 - Lawyers for Armstrong ask the agency's review board to recommend to the USADA to end its pursuit of the allegations.

June 29 - USADA review board unanimously recommends bringing charges, meaning the case will go to an arbitration hearing should Armstrong elect to challenge the charges.

July 9 - Armstrong files a federal lawsuit seeking to stop the USADA from proceeding with their case. However, later the same day, a federal judge dismisses the lawsuit, calling it a "lengthy and bitter polemic" rather than the "short and plain statement of detailed facts".

July 10 - Three former associates of Armstrong are handed lifetime bans for their involvement in the alleged doping conspiracy. Team doctor Luis Garcia del Moral, consulting doctor Michele Ferrari and trainer Jose "Pepe" Marti were all banned from the sport for life after USADA found they had violated a series of anti-doping regulations.

Armstrong refiles lawsuit seeking to stop the USADA's case.

July 11 - The USADA gives Armstrong 30 more days to answer charges that he used performance-enhancing drugs.

Aug 5 - The UCI says its dispute with the USADA over who should handle the Armstrong doping allegations should be settled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Aug 20 - A U.S. federal judge dismisses Armstrong's efforts to block the USADA's probe.

Aug 23 - Armstrong announces he will no longer fight the doping charges made by USADA, which quickly says it will strip him of all results dating back to August 1, 1998, including his record seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999, and ban him from competitive cycling.

Aug 24 - USADA strips Armstrong of his Tour de France wins and hands him a lifetime ban, but he remained defiant as supporters rallied around the American cyclist.

Sept 7 - UCI president Pat McQuaid says cycling's world governing body has no intention of appealing the USADA's decision to strip Armstrong of his seven Tour titles unless the decision and USADA's case file give serious reasons to do otherwise. McQuaid says UCI is still waiting to receive USADA's case file.

Oct 10 - USADA releases detailed report on its doping case against Armstrong and the US Postal team, saying their findings proved the team cheated by using performance-enhancing drugs.

