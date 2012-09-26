Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A much-awaited report on Lance Armstrong's lifetime ban should be sent to cycling's world governing body no later than October 15, a spokesman for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday.

"USADA is in the process of finalizing the written reasoned decision in its U.S. Postal Services pro cycling doping case," Annie Skinner said in an email to Reuters.

"We will provide the reasoned decision addressing the lifetime bans and disqualifications imposed to the UCI and WADA as provided for under the world rules. We expect it to be sent no later than October 15."

Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France wins last month and handed a lifetime ban by the USADA after indicating that he would not challenge charges that he had doped throughout his career. He has always denied doping.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart had said earlier this week he expected to send the report by the end of September. No reason was given for the delay.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)