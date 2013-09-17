British cyclist Bradley Wiggins poses for photographers during a press day for the Giro d'Italia cycle race at the Kilhey Court hotel in Standish, northern England April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins took the lead in the Tour of Britain after a rain-soaked time trial through Cheshire's Knowsley Safari park on Tuesday.

The Team Sky leader finished the 16 kms course in 19.54 minutes with team mate and fellow-Briton Ian Stannard 32 seconds behind.

Wiggins, who lay in 12th place overall before the stage began, shrugged off any effects from a fall on Monday's stage in the Lake District.

He will defend the race leader's golden jersey as the Tour winds from Stoke-on-Trent into Wales on Wednesday and in the remaining four days of racing.

New Zealander Jack Bauer of the Garmin-Sharp team was third on the stage, 42 seconds behind, which propels him into the same position in the overall classification.

(Writing by Oliver Haill in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)