Britain's Laura Trott celebrates after winning gold in the Women's Omnium at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Laura Trott struck another blow for Britain at the cycling world championships by winning the omnium gold medal on Saturday while Anna Meares pulled one back for hosts Australia by defending her keirin gold medal.

The 19-year-old Trott sealed the six-event title in style, winning the final 500 metres time trial leg to edge Australian silver medallist Annette Edmondson at Hisense Arena for her second gold medal in Melbourne.

Trott successfully defended her women's team pursuit title earlier this week with Joanna Rowsell and Danielle King.

The omnium win preserved the Cheshunt-born Trott's perfect record of topping podiums at major championships, with her six world and European medals all gold.

"It's a pretty strong (message for London)," Trott said after upstaging more seasoned competitors including twice Canadian world champion Tara Whitten.

"Obviously to come here and win the omnium is just massive for me and I'm just over the moon."

Meares, who wept bitterly after arch-rival Victoria Pendleton dashed her sprint title defence in the gold medal decider on Friday, put the disappointment behind her by charging to an emphatic victory in the keirin, sparking roars of approval in the stands.

The win was some consolation for Meares after losing both her sprint and team sprint titles, she said.

"The crowd ... God, the crowd was great, they got me over it in the end," the 28-year-old told reporters.

"It doesn't make up for last night, it makes today special ... I'm really proud of the way I was able to pick myself up after the disappointment of last night and there's no better way to make yourself feel better than a win."

Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko took silver and Germany's Kristina Vogel bronze.

Britain have won four of the 10 Olympic category events on offer in Melbourne, with Australia taking three.

The British team has another gold medal chance in the men's sprint with Jason Kenny battling Frenchman Gregory Bauge in the title decider later on Saturday.

Title-holder Kenny thrashed fellow Briton Chris Hoy 2-0 in their semi-final to boost his hopes of Olympic selection.

Bauge, who routed Australia's Shane Perkins 2-0 in the other semi-final, won in Apeldoorn last year but was stripped of the gold for breaching the anti-doping "whereabouts" rule.

Hoy will face Perkins for the bronze.

Australia's Michael Hepburn upset countryman and defending champion Jack Bobridge to seal the non-Olympic individual pursuit title.

