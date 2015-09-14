Team Sky riders Geraint Thomas of Britain and Chris Froome of Britain (L), race leader's yellow jersey, cycle during the 186.5-km (115.88 miles) 18th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Gap to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in the French Alps mountains, France, July... REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Geraint Thomas has joined Team Sky colleague Chris Froome in pulling out of the World Road Race Championships in Virginia starting this weekend, saying he is not physically up to it.

"It's been a hard decision to make but the season has taken its toll on me and I don't feel physically up for a good Worlds," Welshman Thomas, 29, wrote on Facebook.

"I don't want to go there just to make up the numbers, I'd want to be competitive or at least do a good job for the boys."

Thomas, who helped Froome win this year's Tour de France, is targetting a big year in 2016 with the Olympics and the Tour both priorities.

"I love racing for GB and the Worlds are a really special race so it was a difficult decision to make, along with the team, but I feel it's best to rest up now before it's all systems go for a big year next year," he said.

Froome was forced to pull out of the worlds after fracturing his foot in the Tour of Spain.

