PONFERRADA Spain Briton Bradley Wiggins added a time trial gold to his impressive set of cycling medals when he caused an upset by beating German powerhouse Tony Martin at the world championships on Wednesday.

The 2012 Tour de France champion, who also beat Martin to claim the time trial Olympic title in London that year, clocked 56 minutes 25.52 seconds on the 47.1-km rolling course in Spain.

Martin, who had won the three previous editions of the event, finished 26.23 seconds behind Wiggins, who finished second to the German in 2011 and 2013 but eventually clinched his maiden world gold medal.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin finished third 40.64 seconds off the pace.

Four-time champion Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland skipped the event in order to focus on Sunday's elite race.

Wiggins, who will concentrate on track cycling next year as he eyes other Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and will also try to break the hour record, already had six world titles, but all came from the track between 2003-08.

Martin got off to a strong start and was leading Wiggins by about four seconds at the first check point.

The Briton, however, was two seconds ahead at the second check point and he continued to gain ground, riding in his elegant yet efficient style while Martin seemed for once to be struggling.

Wiggins fell on his back on the ground in exhaustion, eventually raising his thumb in celebration when Martin crossed the line and victory was confirmed.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Steve Tongue)