First-placed Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark (C), second-placed Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (L) and third-placed Lotta Lepisto of Finland pose on the podium at the end of the Women Elite Road Race in the UCI Road World Championships 2016, in Doha, Qatar October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ibrahem Alomari

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen timed her sprint to perfection to upset the favourites and claim the women's road race world title in Doha on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dideriksen stayed quiet all day before surging past pre-race favourite Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands just before the line.

Finland's Lotto Lepisto took third place ahead of defending champion Lizzie Deignan.

Netherlands controlled most of the 134.5-km race but they were eventually helpless when Dideriksen, the two-time junior world champion, burst from the middle of the road in the final straight.

The men's road race will be held on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)