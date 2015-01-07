SYDNEY Jan 7 Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has revised a tropical cyclone warning for the country's western region to Thursday from Wednesday and played down the likelihood the storm will develop at all.

Each year, cyclones close shipping lanes and disrupt mining of hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore, coal, sugar and other commodities in Australia.

The possibility of low pressure increasing to cyclone-strength on Wednesday has reduced to between 5 and 20 percent, rising to between 20 and 50 percent on Thursday or Friday, according to the bureau.

"The most likely track keeps this low over land or too close to the coast to allow development, however the risk is held at moderate for Thursday and Friday due to uncertainty about movement of the low," it said.

The risk of a cyclone is dependent on whether the low moves over open water for long enough.

In the state of Western Australia, such storms frequently disrupt mining and loading at ports accounting for more than a fifth of global seaborne trade in iron ore.

Last month, iron ore shipped via the Indian Ocean terminal of Port Hedland totaled nearly 40 million tonnes, mainly mined by BHP Billiton BLT.L> and Fortescue Metals Group

Last season 10 tropical storms reached cyclone strength in Australia, just under the national average of 11. The country's cyclone season runs from Nov. 1 to April 30. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)