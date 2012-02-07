SYDNEY Feb 8 New Caledonia nickel
producer Societe le Nickel (SLN) said on Wednesday it was
monitoring a cyclone in the South Pacific packing winds of 80
kilometres per hour and generating large sea swells.
SLN, part-owned by France's Eramet, was operating
its 55,000 tonnes-per-year Doniambo nickel smelter in New
Caledonia's capital Noumea normally while keeping an eye on
Cyclone Jasmine as it tracked close to Vanuatu, 630 kilometres
(400 miles) north, an SLN spokeswoman said.
By 0600 GMT, Jasmine is forecast to reach the New Caledonia
island of Mare, less than 100 kilometres northeast of Noumea,
according to authorities in New Caledonia. Cyclones in previous
years have caused minor disruptions to production.
Two other large nickel projects are under construction in
New Caledonia. Brazil's Vale is developing the Goro
project in the South Province, while Switzerland's Xstrata
is building the Koniambo mining and smelting complex in
the North Province.