SYDNEY Feb 8 New Caledonia nickel
producer Societe le Nickel (SLN) said on Wednesday it no longer
sees Cyclone Jasmine as a threat to its operations as the storm
was forecast to miss the South Pacific French Territory.
Meteorologists put the track of Jasmine, with winds up to
200 kilometres per hour, in open seas roughly equidistant
between New Caledonia and Vanuatu, a distance of roughly 630
kilometres (400 miles).
SLN, part-owned by France's Eramet, has been
monitoring the path of the cyclone since forming earlier this
week, while operating its 55,000 tonnes-per-year Doniambo nickel
smelter in New Caledonia's capital Noumea normally, an SLN
spokeswoman said.