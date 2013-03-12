* Q4 net profit up 61 pct, beats expectations
* Sees TV advertising market down 4-6 pct in 2013
WARSAW, March 12 Poland's biggest media group
Cyfrowy Polsat expects the TV advertising market to
shrink again this year as it reported a bigger-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit thanks to cost cuts and higher revenue
from its pay-TV users.
Cyfrowy said its net profit rose by 61 percent to 122
million zlotys ($38.3 million) compared to 106 million seen by
analysts polled by Reuters. Revenue grew by 4 percent to 753
million zlotys.
The group has managed to get its 3.57 million pay-TV clients
to spend more money on programming and Internet services while
advertising revenue at its broadcast arm fell 4 percent due to
the economic slowdown.
Cyfrowy said in a results presentation it expected the
television advertising market to shrink another 4-6 percent this
year.
The group, controlled by local media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, is bracing for the launch of nc+, created by the
merger of its two largest pay-TV rivals owned by France's media
and telecoms group Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN
.
Cyfrowy shares are nearly flat this year.
($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys)
