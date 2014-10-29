BRIEF-Beijing Lanxum Technology to buy remaining 5 pct stake in tech firm for 18.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy the remaining 5 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech development firm for 18.2 million yuan
WARSAW Oct 29 Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat's long-serving Chief Executive Officer Dominik Libicki has resigned from his post due to a disagreement over the company's strategy, Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday night.
"According to the supervisory board statement, Cyfrowy Polsat's aims and strategy remain unchanged," a statement reads.
Libicki spent 20 years in Poland's largest media group, owned by the country's second richest man Zygmunt Solorz-ak, and was its CEO since 2001.
The supervisory board named Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda, presently Director General at the group's mobile operator Polkomtel as a new Cyfrowy Polsat CEO. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 115.4 million yuan to 230.8 million yuan