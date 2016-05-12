WARSAW May 12 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
largest media group, reported a 3 percent rise in its
first-quarter net profit, but missed market expectations.
The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 175.5 million zlotys ($45.3
million) on sales that rose 1.5 percent to 2.36 billion zlotys.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 205 million
zlotys and sales of 2.35 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.8725 zlotys)
