WARSAW Nov 12 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
largest media group, reported on Thursday a more than 10-fold
jump in its third-quarter net profit due to a one-off boost from
debt refinancing.
The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 502.5 million zlotys ($128.3
million), compared with 459 million zlotys expected by analysts
in a Reuters poll.
Cyfrowy said earlier this week that debt refinancing boosted
its third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys.
Sales were almost unchanged from year-ago level at 2.415
billion zlotys, while analysts expected 2.42 billion zlotys.
The group's client base rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year to
12.42 million, with 15 percent of them using Cyfrowy's
integrated offer, which includes pay-TV, mobile telephony and
internet.
Third-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, rose by 2 percent to 930 million
zlotys, pegging the group's ratio of net debt to EBITDA at 2.98
times.
($1 = 3.9161 zlotys)
