WARSAW Nov 13 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
largest media group, booked a smaller-than-expected 73 percent
fall in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to
interest expenses and debt revaluation costs, the group said on
Thursday.
The group's bottom line fell to 48 million zlotys ($14.17
million), compared with 41 million zlotys seen by analysts.
The market is awaiting the first comments from Cyfrowy's new
Chief Executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda. He replaced Dominik
Libicki, who resigned last week after 20 years at helm due to a
disagreement over the company's strategy.
($1 = 3.3884 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)