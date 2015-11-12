WARSAW Nov 12 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
largest media group, showed a more than ten-fold jump in its
third-quarter net profit thanks to a one-off boost from debt
refinancing, it said on Thursday.
The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 502.5 million zlotys ($128.3
million), compared with 459 million expected by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Cyfrowy said earlier this week that debt refinancing boosted
its third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys.
Sales came in at 2.415 billion zlotys in the third quarter,
while analysts expected 2.42 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.9161 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)