WARSAW, Nov 15 Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat turned to a lower-than-expected net loss in the third quarter, as larger than anticipated sales and a broader client base helped limit rising costs of euro-denominated debt.

The group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform, said late on Monday it booked a net loss of 62 million zlotys ($19.25 million), compared to a 71 million loss expected by analysts.

Cyfrowy's acquisition of one of the country's top two broadcasters TV Polsat pumped up sales by 69 percent to 615.5 million compared to a 66 percent leap in a Reuters poll, with its client base up by 7 percent to 3.5 million.

The 350 million euro of debt Cyfrowy took on for the Polsat buy now bolsters costs in the face of a weaker zloty. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.06 at the end of the third quarter.

The group's core profit, or EBITDA, also beat expectations with an 85.5 percent jump to 196 million, compared to 179 million expected by analysts. EBITDA ratio rose by 3.4 percentage points to 31.9 percent.

The market awaits Cyfrowy's updates on plans concerning possible synergies after its controlling shareholder, Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, completed the buyout of mobile operator Polkomtel. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)