WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat turned to a lower-than-expected net loss in the third quarter, as larger than anticipated sales and a broader client base helped limit rising costs of euro-denominated debt.

The group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform, said late on Monday it booked a net loss of 62 million zlotys ($19.25 million) compared to a 71 million loss expected by analysts.

Its acquisition of one of the country's top two broadcasters TV Polsat pumped up sales by 69 percent to 615.5 million compared with 602 million in the Reuters poll, with Cyfrowy's client base up by 7 percent to 3.5 million. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)