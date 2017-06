WARSAW Aug 30 Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat posted a 43-percent jump in its second-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, thanks to the inclusion of its television broadcast arm Polsat, Cyfrowy said on Thursday.

The group, controlled by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, earned 100 million zlotys ($30.54 million), exactly as predicted by analyst in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)