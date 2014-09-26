BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 Universal Health Services Inc said it bought British mental health facilities operator Cygnet Health Care Ltd in a deal valued at about $335 million, to enter the UK market.
The U.S. hospital operator said Cygnet had 17 facilities across the UK.
Cygnet generated about $161 million in revenue over the past 12 months, Universal Health said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.