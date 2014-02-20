Feb 20 Cylance Inc, a cyber security startup
founded by McAfee Inc's former global chief technology officer,
said it received $20 million in funding from an investor group
led by Khosla Ventures and Blackstone Group.
Cylance, which uses software algorithm for threat detection
and prevention, was founded in 2012 by Stuart McClure who left
McAfee after Intel Corp acquired the company in
February 2011.
The firm said its software continually evolves by learning
how to detect new and evolving threats through a mathematical
and algorithmic process, much like the human brain.
Cylance raised $15 million in funding last February from
investors including Khosla Ventures and Fairhaven Capital.