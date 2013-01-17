BOSTON Jan 17 Technology startup Cylance Inc hired four prominent experts in the field of protecting power plants, water utilities and other infrastructure systems from cyber attacks as the firm gets ready to release its first line of security products.

The list includes Eric Cornelius, who just stepped down as deputy director and chief technical analyst with the Department of Homeland Security's Control Systems Security Program.

Cornelius helped manage the agency's Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergence Response Team, or ICS-CERT, which investigates cyber incidents at utilities and other infrastructure operators across the United States.

He oversaw "fly-away" teams that probe cyber incidents and help companies clean up after them.

Cylance, which was founded last year by McAfee Inc's former global chief technology officer, Stuart McClure, has also brought on well-known industrial control systems experts Billy Rios and Terry McCorkle as it acquired a company that they co-founded, SpearPoint Security Services, which helps businesses protect industrial control systems.

McClure said that he plans to incorporate SpearPoint's technology for identifying vulnerabilities in industrial control networks into Cylance's emerging product line.

Rios and McCorkle have become well-known in the security community over the past few years because of breakthrough research conducted that they began doing at night and on weekends while working full-time jobs at Google Inc and Boeing Co.

They found hundreds of vulnerabilities in industrial control products, which could be exploited by hackers to do things such as remotely manage systems in power plant, water treatment facilities, ventilation systems and even control elevators.

Cylance also hired Glenn Chisholm, former chief information security officer of Australian telecommunications provider Telstra Corp as its vice president of products and chief security officer.