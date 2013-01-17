BOSTON Jan 17 Technology startup Cylance Inc
hired four prominent experts in the field of protecting power
plants, water utilities and other infrastructure systems from
cyber attacks as the firm gets ready to release its first line
of security products.
The list includes Eric Cornelius, who just stepped down as
deputy director and chief technical analyst with the Department
of Homeland Security's Control Systems Security Program.
Cornelius helped manage the agency's Industrial Control
Systems Cyber Emergence Response Team, or ICS-CERT, which
investigates cyber incidents at utilities and other
infrastructure operators across the United States.
He oversaw "fly-away" teams that probe cyber incidents and
help companies clean up after them.
Cylance, which was founded last year by McAfee Inc's former
global chief technology officer, Stuart McClure, has also
brought on well-known industrial control systems experts Billy
Rios and Terry McCorkle as it acquired a company that they
co-founded, SpearPoint Security Services, which helps businesses
protect industrial control systems.
McClure said that he plans to incorporate SpearPoint's
technology for identifying vulnerabilities in industrial control
networks into Cylance's emerging product line.
Rios and McCorkle have become well-known in the security
community over the past few years because of breakthrough
research conducted that they began doing at night and on
weekends while working full-time jobs at Google Inc and
Boeing Co.
They found hundreds of vulnerabilities in industrial control
products, which could be exploited by hackers to do things such
as remotely manage systems in power plant, water treatment
facilities, ventilation systems and even control elevators.
Cylance also hired Glenn Chisholm, former chief information
security officer of Australian telecommunications provider
Telstra Corp as its vice president of products and
chief security officer.