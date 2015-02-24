(Adds details, company comments)

Feb 24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc said its experimental lead pill met the main goal of reducing episodes of gout in a mid-stage study.

The company said its once-a-day drug, arhalofenate, was shown to be safe and well tolerated.

Gout is a condition affecting joints and muscles when the body acts against a build-up of uric acid in the blood.

Described as a painful and common form of inflammatory arthritis, gout affects nearly 8.3 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing data.

The study showed 46 percent of patients given CymaBay's arhalofenate had a lower number of gout episodes, compared with patients taking standard of care treatment allopurinol.

Arhalofenate works by lowering the levels of uric acid and reducing the inflammation.

"Results from our clinical program to date suggest that arhalofenate may represent a new paradigm for the treatment of gout," Pol Boudes, CymaBay's chief medical officer, said.

This is the first study to show that arhalofenate produces reductions in flares without concomitant dosing of colchicine, the company said.

Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory compound that is commonly prescribed to treat gout. The compound has been available in the United States for more than half a century in injectable form.

Intravenous form of colchicine has been ordered off the market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of toxicities and fatalities.

Oral versions of the same compound are allowed to be sold to treat gout as the side effects from a pill are mostly nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)