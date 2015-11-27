Nov 27 Computer security startup Cymmetria has
hired a well-known retired U.S. government computer-forensics
expert, Jim Christy, as vice president of investigations and
digital forensics.
Christy started this week at the provider of technology that
targets the psychology of attackers, tricking them into
revealing themselves through techniques such as the use of decoy
servers.
Cymmetria told Reuters on Friday that Christy will oversee
efforts to help clients investigate attacks uncovered with the
company's technology, then advise them on coordinating
disclosure to law enforcement.
He retired from the U.S. government in 2013, ending a career
investigating computer crimes and running digital forensics labs
that began in 1986 at the Air Force Office of Special
Investigations.
Cymmetria was founded last year by Gadi Evron, who served as
an executive with PwC and Kaspersky Lab after several cyber
posts for the Israeli government.
San Francisco-based Cymmetria, which began selling software
earlier this year, has raised $10.5 million from investors
including Sherpa Ventures, Y Combinator, Rally Ventures and
Felicis Ventures.
