April 19 Cypress Semiconductor Corp reported a first-quarter net loss as the chipmaker suffered inventory corrections and product launch delays.

Net loss for the quarter was $12.4 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with net income of $55.4 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company earned 12 cents a share, on revenue of $185.1 million.