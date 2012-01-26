* Q4 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.28
* Q4 non-gaap rev $242.4 vs est $237.1 mln
Jan 26 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor
warned revenue for the first quarter would decline more
than its expectations, sending its shares down 2 percent in
premarket trading.
"The expected decrease in revenue includes not only the
seasonal factor, but also some revenue decreases due to tablet
end sales," the company said in a statement.
Cypress, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in
touchscreen phones and tablets, earned 32 cents a share,
excluding items, for the fourth quarter. Revenue rose to $242.37
million. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 28 cents a
share on revenue of $237.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $19.15 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.