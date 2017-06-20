(Updates with company's statement)
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor
said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by
the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
T.J. Rodgers, the company's founder and former CEO, has
waged a battle against Cypress Semiconductor, upset by the
actions of the board. Rodgers is the company's largest
individual shareholder.
The nominees, Camillo Martino and Daniel McCranie, won
election to the board, the company said in its preliminary
voting results statement.
Rodgers' campaign, titled CypressFirst, sought to replace
sitting directors Ray Bingham and Eric Benhamou.
The main target of Rodgers' campaign was Bingham, who is the
co-founder of China-backed private equity fund Canyon Bridge.
Rodgers argued that Bingham's involvement with Canyon Bridge put
him in a conflict as a Cypress Semi board member, because the
fund may seek buyouts that overlap with the company's own list
of acquisition targets.
Bingham resigned from the board earlier this month, as
pressure built from his role balancing U.S. board positions and
his role at Canyon Bridge.
Bingham's resignation meant that the only contested board
seat on Tuesday's annual shareholders meeting was Benhamou's.
