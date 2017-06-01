BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who has waged a board battle against the company he founded.
The Delaware Court of Chancery enjoined the $4.7 billion company's annual meeting until at least June 19, a Rodgers spokesman told Reuters. Rodgers filed a lawsuit in April seeking Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its proxy materials in time for the June 8 annual meeting.
Cypress Semiconductor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC