* Sees Q2 revenue growing sequentially

March 6 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor forecast a first quarter below analysts' expectations as it saw fewer orders from some wire line and handset customers.

Cypress, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touchscreen phones and tablets, forecast first-quarter earnings of 8 cents to 11 cents a share, on revenue of $180 million to $190 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $205.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which makes touch controllers for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy series of devices, sees weaker-than-expected revenue from its distribution channel.

In late January, the company had warned that its revenue decline would be more than it expected.

Cypress said customer backlog and bookings have stabilized in January and it has seen improvements for the last six weeks.

"We continue to believe that first quarter will be the bottom for revenue and bookings, and at this point expect second quarter revenue to grow sequentially," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $15.74 in extended trade. The stock closed at $16.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.