April 18 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp
reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the
first quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in premarket
trading.
The company reported a profit of 3 cents per share,
excluding one-time items.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 1 cent per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $172.7 million, but were ahead of
the $167.5 million analysts were expecting.
Cypress had a net loss of $28.2 million, or 19 cents per
share, during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $19.5
million or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cypress' touch sensing microcontrollers are used in mobile
phones and tablets. The company counts Samsung Electronics Co
as one of its biggest end customers.