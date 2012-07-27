* Cyprus will continue bailout discussions
* Govt concedes "different approach" on certain issues
* Cyprus hit badly by exposure to Greece
NICOSIA, July 27 Cyprus said on Friday it would
continue discussions with international lenders in an attempt to
reach an agreement on its bailout request, but could not specify
when a deal might be concluded.
"We are working with the troika to be able to conclude a
memorandum the soonest possible," government spokesman Stefanos
Stefanou said after government ministers met representatives of
the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund on a visit to the island.
Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners
on June 25 to buffer a banking sector hammered by exposure to
Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.
The island's two largest banks booked significant losses on
the restructuring of Greek debt earlier this year, impairing
regulatory capital and forcing them to seek government aid to
recapitalise.
It is unclear how much Cyprus, the euro zone's third
smallest economy, will require. The bailout will be
comprehensive, and not limited just to the banking sector.
With a GDP of just 17 billion euros, some assessments have
placed the bailout amount as high as 10 billion because of the
further fallout potential from Greece.
Sources close to the consultations have said there is a
divergence on how much Cyprus may need, with the government's
assessment being lower than that of the Troika, but without
providing any figures.
Cyprus is also discussing a 5 billion euro loan request with
Russia, a close political and business ally.
Run by a leftist government which only reluctantly submitted
a bailout request after the world's third ratings agency
downgraded the island's debt to junk, Cyprus has been at pains
to stress to lenders it will not take harsh austerity measures,
spooked by the experience of Greece.
"Austerity won't provide the exit from the crisis, there
needs to be support for growth and social cohesion," Stefanou
said.
"We have underlined the need for balanced and mild measures
which will not trigger social upheaval, and will preserve
industrial peace," he said.
Authorities have refused to comment on widespread reports
that the Troika has suggested salary cuts in an inflated, and
highly unionised, public sector workforce and the withholding of
Christmas bonuses.
There have also been reports of privatising semi-government
corporations like Cyprus telecoms agency Cyta and the
electricity authority.
Asked whether there were disagreements, Stefanou said:
"When there is a need to continue, it means that there are
different approaches on various issues, but on the other, it
means there is prospect for convergences on various issues. We
will exhaust all effort to reach convergence."