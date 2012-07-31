* Troika expected to seek cuts in Cyprus public payroll
* Some taxes may also be sought-finmin
* Cyprus applied for bailout due to damaging Greek exposure
NICOSIA, July 31 International lenders
negotiating a bailout for cash-strapped Cyprus are likely to
seek cutbacks in its public payroll and some increases in
taxation, the Cypriot finance minister said on Tuesday.
Officials from the International Monetary Fund, European
Commission and European Central Bank held inconclusive talks in
Cyprus last week. Cypriot officials said discussions would
continue, with a new visit by the team, known as the "troika",
possibly in September.
"From our side, there are certain issues which are not
acceptable from the outset and require further discussion," said
Vassos Shiarly, Cyprus's finance minister.
He did not elaborate on the differences with lenders - the
troika's insistence on scrapping wage indexation has been widely
reported as a point of dispute - but implied that cutbacks in
salaries in an inflated public sector could be an option.
Cyprus, one of the smallest of 17 nations sharing the euro,
became the fifth member of the currency bloc to seek a bailout
last month, in its case from a banking sector burdened by the
debt restructuring European leaders agreed for Greece.
"Based on the experience of Portugal and Spain, we believe
the troika will expect cutbacks in state spending, which include
the payroll, and an increase in taxes which will not impact the
economy," Shiarly, a former top banker, told the semi-official
Cyprus News Agency.
He said however that the decision on what measures to take
would be up to Cyprus, and not lenders.
"Since we are trying to find a considerable amount, that
won't be achieved by cutting back on electricity or telephone
bills," he said.
Authorities introduced staggered cuts in public sector
salaries last year, a two-percentage point rise in value-added
tax this year, and increased tax on private-sector earnings.
Glafcos Hadjipetrou, who heads Cyprus's main civil servants
union Pasydy, said any measures should be balanced. "It is not
possible for some people to finger-point and target public
sector workers at every opportunity," he told reporters.
Cyprus's two largest banks booked considerable losses on the
writedown in Greek sovereign debt this year, diluting their
regulatory capital and forcing them to seek government aid to
recapitalise. Combined, the banks seek 2.4 billion euros, the
equivalent of more than 10 percent of Cyprus's GDP.
Shut out of international financial markets for more than a
year in part because of fiscal slippage, Cyprus had little
option but to seek aid from its EU partners.
It has also asked Russia, which lent Cyprus 2.5 billion
euros last year, for another 5 billion euro loan.
It is not clear how much Cyprus will require from the
troika. Authorities say the bailout will be comprehensive, and
not limited to recapitalising banks.