NICOSIA Dec 11 Cyprus's highest court on
Tuesday ordered a retrial for a now defunct airline and former
senior executives who were acquitted of charges over a 2005
crash in Greece that killed 121 people.
In a majority decision Cyprus's full-bench Supreme Court
upheld an appeal filed by the attorney-general, Cyprus's chief
prosecutor, against a 2011 verdict which cleared the airline
Helios and four executives of manslaughter and negligence
charges.
In a separate trial in Greece last April, three of the
executives were convicted in absentia of manslaughter and
negligence and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Their lawyers at the time said they would appeal.
The Aug. 14, 2005 crash on a hillside north of Athens was
the deadliest ever recorded in Greece or Cyprus, where most of
the victims of the disaster lived.
Investigators said a failure to switch a valve regulating
oxygen supply to the aircraft knocked its pilots and most of the
passengers unconscious shortly after the plane took off from
Cyprus. The airline's safety culture drew criticism.
The Boeing 737-300 jet flew on autopilot in Greek air space
for two hours before it ran out of fuel and smashed into a
hillside.
Greek air force pilots scrambled to trail the aircraft when
it failed to make radio contact saw a lone man at the controls
of the plane, apparently trying in vain to avert the disaster.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)