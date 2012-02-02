NICOSIA Feb 2 Cyprus is considering selling up to a majority stake in troubled state-controlled carrier Cyprus Airways to shore up the airline's ailing finances, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Cyprus Airways has gone through several overhauls in recent years but has been hobbled by stiff competition from cheaper carriers on its most lucrative routes and rising fuel costs. The state controls 69 percent of the airline.

"We have prepared a proposal which will be sent to the cabinet ... where I will ask a decision be taken by the government that it is ready to negotiate with a strategic investor or partner, not excluding the granting of a majority stake," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said.

Cyprus Airways posted a net loss of 29.28 million euros in the first half of 2011, the last available financial results issued by the airline.

It is due to issue its full-year results towards the end of February.

Kazamias, speaking at a tourism conference, said decisive action was needed. "It cannot be like those (actions) taken in the past, just to solve the problem for the short term."

He said the proposal would be taken to cabinet for approval this month. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)