NICOSIA, Feb 8 Cyprus said troubled Cyprus
Airways can raise fresh capital and that the
government was to sell down its stake in the state-controlled
carrier.
Government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou also said on
Wednesday the amount of capital raised would be decided by the
airline, in which the state holds a 69 percent stake.
Last week, finance minister Kikis Kazamias did not rule out
selling a majority stake to a private partner, a significant
climbdown for Cyprus's communist-rooted government which has
shied away from privatisations.
It has been forced to reconsider ownership in some state
enterprises after an economic slump sapped revenues.
Cyprus Airways has gone through several overhauls in recent
years, with attempts stymied by stiff competition from cheaper
carriers on its most lucrative routes and rising fuel costs.
It posted a net loss of 29.3 million euros ($39 million)in
the first half of 2011, its last reported results. Full-year
results were due by the end of February.
Stefanou could not give a timeframe for when negotiations
would start, but said the government wanted the issue resolved
soon.
"The issue is pressing and the government's intention is to
move swiftly," he said.
($1 = 0.7552 euro)
