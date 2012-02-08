* Cyprus doesn't rule out selling majority stake in airline

* Carrier is now majority government owned

* Faces losses from cheap competition, high fuel costs (Adds detail)

NICOSIA, Feb 8 Cyprus said troubled Cyprus Airways can raise fresh capital and that the government was to sell down its stake in the state-controlled carrier.

Government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou also said on Wednesday the amount of capital raised would be decided by the airline, in which the state holds a 69 percent stake.

Last week, finance minister Kikis Kazamias did not rule out selling a majority stake to a private partner, a significant climbdown for Cyprus's communist-rooted government which has shied away from privatisations.

It has been forced to reconsider ownership in some state enterprises after an economic slump sapped revenues.

Cyprus Airways has gone through several overhauls in recent years, with attempts stymied by stiff competition from cheaper carriers on its most lucrative routes and rising fuel costs.

It posted a net loss of 29.3 million euros ($39 million)in the first half of 2011, its last reported results. Full-year results were due by the end of February.

Stefanou could not give a timeframe for when negotiations would start, but said the government wanted the issue resolved soon.

"The issue is pressing and the government's intention is to move swiftly," he said. ($1 = 0.7552 euro) (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Dan Lalor)