Feb 9 Shares in national carrier Cyprus Airways were suspended from trading on Thursday after media reports about its potential sale and financial situation, the Cyprus bourse said.

Cyprus's cabinet on Wednesday authorised the finance minister to negotiate the sale of a stake in the state-controlled airline. One newspaper on Thursday said a potential suitor was Aeroflot, the Russian flag carrier.

The recommendation to suspend trading came from the Securities Commission, the stock exchange said. It cited "uncertainty" arising from statements and press reports on the company's prospects and financial standing, and said it expected a clarification from the airline.

Cyprus Airways is 69 percent controlled by the Cypriot state. A government spokesman on Wednesday said the airline would raise its capital, and negotiate the sale of a share package to a private partner.

Details of the capital raising have not been disclosed. Cyprus's finance minister has previously said the state was willing to sell up to a majority stake in the carrier.

The airline made a loss of 29.28 million euros ($39 million) in the first half of 2011, the last available financial results issued. Its full-year results will be issued at the end of the month. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)