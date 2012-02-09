* Airline says no specific proposal from any investor
* State willing to sell up to majority stake
(Adds airline comment, restart of trading)
Feb 9 Cyprus Airways said on
Thursday it had not received any firm buyout offers after media
speculation prompted the local bourse to suspend its shares.
Cyprus's cabinet on Wednesday authorised the finance
minister to negotiate the sale of a stake in the ailing
state-controlled airline. Shares in the carrier peaked at a year
high on Wednesday, closing at 8.2 euro cent per share, according
to Reuters data.
One newspaper said on Thursday that Russian flag carrier
Aeroflot was a possible suitor, and other media
reports suggested Lebanon's Middle East Airlines and
that the state of Qatar had shown an interest.
"So far no specific proposal has been tabled" by the parties
mentioned in the reports "nor any other potential investor",
Cyprus Airways said in a statement.
Bourse authorities reinstated trading in Cyprus Airways
shares after the airline's statement.
Cyprus Airways is 69 percent controlled by the Cypriot
state. A government spokesman on Wednesday said the airline
would raise its capital and negotiate the sale of a share
package to a private partner.
Details of the capital raising have not been disclosed, and
the airline says it will be discussed at a board meeting
scheduled for Feb. 16.
Cyprus's finance minister has previously said the state was
willing to sell up to a majority stake in the carrier.
The airline made a loss of 29.28 million euros ($39 million)
in the first half of 2011, the last available financial results
issued. Its full-year results will be issued at the end of the
month.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters
and Will Waterman)