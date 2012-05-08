(Adds details)
NICOSIA May 8 Canadian conglomerate Triple Five
is interested in acquiring a majority stake in Cyprus Airways
, the Cypriot flag carrier said on Tuesday.
The Canadian group had expressed its intention in a letter
sent to the airline on May 4, Cyprus Airways said in a
statement. The group had requested data on its financial
situation and its activities, the carrier said.
"Triple Five informed the company that it would make its
final decision on the issue after assessing this data," Cyprus
Airways said.
Cyprus Airways is majority controlled by the Cypriot
government. Representatives of Triple Five, which has business
interests ranging from malls and real estate to hotels primarily
in North America, visited Cyprus earlier this year.
The loss-making carrier had said in February it planned a 45
million euros ($58.7 million) capital raising, while authorities
have said they would consider the sale of up to a majority stake
in the airline. The state owns 69 percent of Cyprus Airways.
A number of other organisations have expressed an interest
in participating in the company, with no specific proposals yet,
Cyprus Airways said.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane and
Hans-Juergen Peters)